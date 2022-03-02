Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Price Target at $3.00

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

