Brokerages Set RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

RDHL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

