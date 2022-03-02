Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Target Price at GBX 1,261.89

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.89 ($16.93).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.56) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.69) to GBX 810 ($10.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

HSV traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 678 ($9.10). 935,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,253. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. HomeServe has a one year low of GBX 649.50 ($8.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.34). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 788.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 861.84.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

