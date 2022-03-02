Brokerages Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) PT at $65.36

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.07.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.
