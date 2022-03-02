Brokerages Set frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target at $43.33

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in frontdoor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in frontdoor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in frontdoor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

