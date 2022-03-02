Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.99. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $3.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.08. 25,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

