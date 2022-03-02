Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.21. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

TZOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,931 shares of company stock valued at $668,714. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. 9,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,238. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $117.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

