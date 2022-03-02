Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.42 Million

Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will announce $463.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.40 million to $477.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $361.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 726,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,071. Steven Madden has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

