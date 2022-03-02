Brokerages Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

NYSE SQZ opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.