Brokerages Expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.50 Million

Analysts expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will post $55.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.85 million. High Tide reported sales of $29.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $276.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.23 million to $286.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $376.03 million, with estimates ranging from $352.34 million to $415.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HITI. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of High Tide from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of HITI remained flat at $$4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. High Tide has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 142,570 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Tide (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.