Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.85. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Fortinet stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,229. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

