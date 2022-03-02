Brokerages Expect BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.23 Million

Brokerages expect BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to post sales of $42.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.46 million and the highest is $44.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year sales of $154.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.56 million to $156.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $224.02 million, with estimates ranging from $190.30 million to $257.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

BBAI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.84. 82,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,547. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

