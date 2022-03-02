Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.27. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. 32,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,323. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $439.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.