Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 19,782,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,893,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

