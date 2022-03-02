Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($6.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 726,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 174,994 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLMD stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 5,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,298. The company has a market cap of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

