Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($6.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Relmada Therapeutics.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.
Shares of RLMD stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 5,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,298. The company has a market cap of $549.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69.
About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.