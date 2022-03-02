Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $50,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HWM traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 283,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,835. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

