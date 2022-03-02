Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 263,060 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

