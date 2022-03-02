Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 15655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 132,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 443,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.79.
About Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
