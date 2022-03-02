Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 15655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 132,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 443,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.79.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.