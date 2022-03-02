Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,082. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $308.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

