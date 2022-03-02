Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Announces Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BHG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 536,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

