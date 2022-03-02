Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.12 billion-$32.12 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BRDCY stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 173,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

