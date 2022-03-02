Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.0% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 213,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

MCD traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $241.67. 70,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.11 and a 200-day moving average of $250.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

