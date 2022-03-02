Bremer Bank National Association Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.39. 87,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,799. The company has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.