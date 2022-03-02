Bremer Bank National Association Sells 14,768 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 383,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. 145,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,585,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

