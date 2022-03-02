Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 46,009 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 572.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $203.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,559,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.