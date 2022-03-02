Bremer Bank National Association Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,101 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PXD traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $242.92. 50,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $242.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

