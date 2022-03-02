Bremer Bank National Association Has $5.67 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $266.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

