Bradley J. Tandy Sells 656 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $27,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
