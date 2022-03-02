Bradley J. Tandy Sells 656 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $27,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colfax by 9.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

