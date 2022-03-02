Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) PT Raised to €36.00 at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from €35.00 ($39.33) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BOUYF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($52.81) to €48.00 ($53.93) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bouygues from €44.00 ($49.44) to €43.00 ($48.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $35.22 on Monday. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

