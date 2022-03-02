BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 455.1% in February

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, a growth of 455.1% from the January 31st total of 87,500 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BIMI stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BOQI International Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 93.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CVI Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% during the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

