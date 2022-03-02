Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $122.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35,977.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 124,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $85.26 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

