Boltwood Capital Management Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 866,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,817,000 after purchasing an additional 85,216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. 3,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,957. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41.

