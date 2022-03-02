Boltwood Capital Management Has $387,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,126,000 after purchasing an additional 113,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,135,212. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

