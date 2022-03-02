Boltwood Capital Management Buys 210 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,418,475. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

