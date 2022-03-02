Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BDNNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

