BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,040,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,675,000 after buying an additional 113,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $72.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83.

