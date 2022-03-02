BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 18,847 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 874.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 48.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 314,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 105.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

NYSE:KMX opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

