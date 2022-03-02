BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 125,300 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 310.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,300 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 54.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 78,226 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Flowserve by 284.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Flowserve by 281.0% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 48,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.