BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $159.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.