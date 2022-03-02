BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after buying an additional 447,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,848,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

