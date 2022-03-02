BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of HXL opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.95. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 289.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

