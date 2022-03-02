BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$170.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.75.

Shares of CM opened at C$157.35 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$118.57 and a 1 year high of C$167.50. The company has a market cap of C$70.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$158.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$150.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total transaction of C$4,067,598.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

