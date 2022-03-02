Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $990.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041105 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014701 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004395 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,498,335 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.