Blocery Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Blocery has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and $1.05 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00105516 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,827,774 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

