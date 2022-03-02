BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen Buys 12,000 Shares

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) CFO Johan G. Broekhuysen acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BKSY opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $104,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth $195,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

