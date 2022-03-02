BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 420,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

