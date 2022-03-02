BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BST opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

