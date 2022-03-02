BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Astrotech were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astrotech by 178.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astrotech by 43.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ASTC stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Astrotech Co. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

