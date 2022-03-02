BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

NYSE BLK traded up $22.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $737.47. 11,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $827.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $881.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

