BlackRock Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,153 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312,900 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

ELOX stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.